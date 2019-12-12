Deputies Find 10 Kilos Of Cocaine During Traffic Stop In Lincoln County

1/4

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Two men are facing serious drug charges after deputies say they found 10 kilos of cocaine inside their vehicle following a traffic stop in Lincoln County.

On December 10th, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop just off East Main Street in Lincolnton. Deputies reportedly found the cocaine and $24,000 in cash inside the vehicle, according to a news release.

Cesar Garcia, 29, and Oscar Antonio-Santana-Murillo, 22, were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transportation, conspiracy to traffic cocaine by possession, conspiracy to traffic cocaine by transportation, possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine and conspiracy to possess with the intent to deliver cocaine.

Garcia and Santana-Murillo were placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $1M secured bond. Both men are from Illinois.