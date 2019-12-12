Jillian Michaels: “We Need To Stop Glamorizing Obesity”

Celebrity personal trainer Jillian Michaels says that society needs to stop glamorizing obesity. In an interview with women’s health magazine, Michaels says that the politically correct culture is causing people to be afraid of speaking out in the fear of being labeled as fat shaming. Some critics have responded to Michaels’ calling her a bully.

Actress Jameela Jamil responded to Michaels comments on Twitter saying in part: “don’t just shame and blame… many work too many jobs to have time or money to work out.” She goes on to say: “Just existing, or even daring to post a nice picture of yourself feeling beautiful and sexy isn’t glamorizing anything.”