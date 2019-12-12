Just Days Until Deadline, Iredell Salvation Army Concerned About Angel Tree Program

1/4

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WSIC News) — With just days until its deadline, the Iredell County Salvation Army is concerned over how it will fulfill this year’s Angel Tree requests.

Major JoAnn Muré says the organization has only received back about 10 percent of the Angel Tree gift tags that were distributed in the community. The organization has 800 angel tags this year which represents about 300 families.

Muré encourages people who have Angel Tree tags to return them by this Saturday’s deadline (December 14). Tags are still available for those who would like to adopt a child and monetary donations are being accepted.

Donations can be dropped-off to the Salvation Army’s Statesville office at 1361 Caldwell Street. If you have questions, call 704-872-5623.