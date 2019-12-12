Rock Hill Police Has Identified Homicide Suspect

The Latest:

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division investigated a homicide that took place on December 2nd and has identified 24-year-old Zekiya Arleshia Knox of Rock Hill as the suspect, according to a news release.

On December 12th, Knox turned herself in to the Rock Hill Police Department.

According to police, Knox will face charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder as there was also another 22-year-old male victim present at the time of the incident.

The other victim was not struck during the shooting.

The bond hearing to the held at the Rock Hill Municipal Court was waived and Knox will have a bond hearing at the Moss Justice Center at a later date, a news release stated.

Original Story (Posted December 3, 2019):

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on December 2nd.

Officers were called to the area of Blackmon Street and Archer Drive just before 10pm after receiving a call in reference to a shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a 24-year-old man in the road suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Criminal Investigations Division at 803-329-7293.