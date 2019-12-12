Text2Win Tickets To See “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker”

Text “FORCE” to 31403 by 8 PM Wednesday, December 18th for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.” 10 winners will receive 2 Fandango codes that can be redeemed for tickets at (most) theatres for showings starting opening day, December 20th, 2019. Each code is good for one admission up to $15 total value (single time use). These are not pre-screening passes.

Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20th.

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Fandango Passes Text Contest Official Rules

December 11th, 2019

10 Winners: Ten winners will receive 2 Fandango codes that can be redeemed for tickets at (most) theatres for showings starting opening day, December 20th, 2019. Each code is good for one admission up to $15 total value, during the movie’s theatrical run (single time use). (ARV $0).

HOW TO WIN: No purchase necessary. Viewers must text FORCE to 31403 by 8 PM Wednesday, December 18th, 2019. Winners will be randomly selected at 8 PM and sent a confirmation text detailing how to claim the prize. No prizes will be mailed. Do not come to the station unless instructed to do so.

Deadline for entries is 8 PM Wednesday, December 18th, 2019.

One entry per person; any duplicate entries will be disqualified.

Entrants will be prompted to join the WCCB Text Club if they’re not already a member.

Users can opt-out of the WCCB Text Club by texting STOP to 31403 at any time.

Ticket codes must be redeemed on Fandango.com.

ELIGIBILITY: No purchase necessary. To win, you must be 18 years or older and a legal resident of North or South Carolina. No employee of Disney, Allied Global Marketing and their affiliated artists and promoters (“Sponsor”) or WCCB-TV (“Station”), their affiliated companies, his or her spouse, or immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each shall be eligible to win. Immediate family members include, but are not necessarily limited to, parents, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. Employees, or relatives of employees, of any television or radio station in the Charlotte Nielsen DMA or Charlotte Arbitron ADI are not eligible to win. Additionally, Station reserves the right to disqualify any other person from participation in the Contest where such participation would, in the sole opinion of Station, compromise or give the appearance of compromising the integrity of the Contest. No person shall be eligible to win any contest conducted by the Station more than one time in any sixty-day period.

No responsibility is assumed by WCCB, their respective subsidiaries, parents, partners, or other providers for lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries or for any computer, online, telephone or technical malfunctions that may occur.

Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies. Autodialed marketing messages will be sent to the mobile number provided at opt-in. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Terms and conditions and privacy policy: wccbcharlotte.com.

MISCELLANEOUS:

1) The winner’s consent to the use of their name, likeness and/or voice without further compensation for Station’s or Sponsor’s advertising, public relations and promotions purposes. By entering Contest, the winner gives Station and Sponsor full rights in perpetuity to broadcast, or distribute their name, likeness and/or voice, in any edited, distorted or altered form executed by Station, in any media including but not limited to broadcast television, radio and the internet, without any further compensation.

2) Station and Sponsor accepts no responsibility or liability for loss or damage due, in whole or in part, to the awarding, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of prize or from participation in the Contest. Winner releases Station and Sponsor, their affiliated companies and employees from any and all liability and claims.

3) Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies. Autodialed marketing messages will be sent to the mobile number provided at opt-in. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to cancel. Terms and conditions and privacy policy: wccbcharlotte.com.

4) Prize is non-transferable and non-assignable. Prize can not be substituted for cash value. Station’s decision with regard to all matters relating to Contest, including those matters not specifically addressed in these rules, shall be final. Prize not claimed in accordance with these rules will be forfeited and another winner will be selected by another random drawing.

5) Apple is not a sponsor or involved in the activity of the contest in any manner.

6) Winners will be notified by text no later than 10 PM Wednesday, December 18th, 2019.

Winners must follow the details in the confirmation text to claim the prize. Prize must be claimed during business hours by 5 PM Friday, January 17th, 2020. Failure to claim by this time may result in forfeiture of the prize. No prizes will be mailed. Do not come to the station unless instructed to do so.

