Arrest Made After Former Charlotte Bank Employee Accused Of Stealing Thousands From Vault

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former Charlotte Wells Fargo employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $88,000 in cash from the bank vault.

A criminal indictment for 29-year-old Arlando Henderson was unsealed this week in federal court in Charlotte, following the arrest made by the FBI in San Diego, California on December 4th.

Henderson is being charged with financial institution fraud and related charges, for stealing cash from the vault of the bank where he was employed and then committing a separate loan fraud in connection with the purchase of a luxury car, a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release said.

Federal investigators say Henderson had access to the Wells Fargo cash vault while he was employed with the bank.

The indictment alleges that on at least 18 occasions in 2019, Henderson stole cash from deposits made by bank customers from the bank vault, and used the money to pay for personal expenses and to make a large cash down payment on a luxury vehicle.

On numerous days on which Henderson reportedly stole money, he also made cash deposits at an ATM near his job at the time, the release stated.

Allegedly Henderson destroyed certain documents as well as made or caused others to make false entries in the bank’s books and records to cover up the theft, reports said.

From July to August 2019, Henderson used his social media accounts to post several pictures of him holding large stacks of cash.

Henderson’s accounts are public and accessible with his latest post being around the beginning of September where he could be seen in Hollywood, California.

Henderson’s Instagram account alone has around 10,300 followers.

According to the DOJ release, around July 2019, after Henderson had allegedly stolen more than $70,000 in cash from the bank vault, Henderson made a $20,000 cash down payment on a 2019 Mercedes-Benz, and obtained a car loan for the remaining balance from another financial institution, by providing false information and falsified documents, including falsified bank statements.

Henderson had his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Gallo, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California.

Henderson is charged with two counts of financial institution fraud, 19 counts of theft, embezzlement and misapplication, and twelve counts of making false entries, which carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine, per count; and money laundering, which carries a penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, a release stated.

The details contained in the indictment are considered to be allegations with the defendant being presumably innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The FBI’s Charlotte Field Office led the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Ryan Finley of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte is prosecuting the case.