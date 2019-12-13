Charlotte Catholic Seeking Third Straight State Championship Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fresh off their history making 7 overtime regional final win over Kings Mountain on Friday, Charlotte Catholic is back and ready for more.

“It was an unbelievable game,” said Catholic head coach Mike Brodowicz. “Those guys stepped up, I try to teach we just gotta do what we gotta do to win a football game.”

In order to preserve the team’s freshness Catholic’s first practice with pads on the field was on Wednesday.

The Cougars have turned their season around after losing three of their first five games.

Come Saturday they’ll face an undefeated Southern Nash team that plays a style of offense very similar to theirs.

“They’re going to be physical,” said Brodowicz. “They’re going to want to hit you, they’re going to play hard, they have a great running back.”

The goal all season for Charlotte Catholic is to win their third straight state championship and now they’re just one win away from accomplishing it.

Kickoff is at 3pm on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. The game will be broadcast on MeTV as well as streamed on our website. For the entire schedule check HERE.