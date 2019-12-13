CMPD Uses Doorbell Camera Footage To Catch Wanted Suspects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD Detectives were able to charge two suspects for their involvement in the theft and possession of a stolen vehicle with the help of doorbell cameras, according to a news release.

On December 8th, around 11 a.m., an unlocked, Ford F-250 pickup truck with its keys inside was stolen in Davidson.

Police say a member of the Pawtuckett community saw the two suspects in the same pickup truck on their doorbell camera footage on December 10th and passed the footage along to CMPD.

Several doorbell surveillance videos showed the same two suspects using the stolen pickup truck for other crimes in the area.

With the provided photos and videos, detectives started their search for the suspects and the vehicle across the city with the help of patrol officers.

On December 11th, around 4:15 p.m., an officer in west Charlotte found the stolen vehicle occupied by the two suspects.

CMPD arrested both suspects despite them fleeing on foot for a significant distance, according to a news release.

The suspects were interviewed by the detectives and ultimately charged for their involvement.

Demarcus McLendon, 20, was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and has been charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny and resist or obstruction to a law enforcement officer, police reported.

According to a news release, the second suspect whose name was not released, is a 17-year-old who was charged as a juvenile and released to his parent.

The juvenile has been charged for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and resist or obstruction of a law enforcement officer, the release stated.

The case was able to be cleared quickly with the use of the doorbell cameras.

In addition to the recovery of the stolen truck, the support of the cameras helped to lead to the discovery of several package delivery thefts in the Pawtuckett community.

Detectives are confident that the additional video footage they have and are reviewing will result in additional charges for residential break-in and vehicle break-in cases.

The investigation into the cases is still active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about any crime is asked to provide that information by calling 911, or leave that information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.