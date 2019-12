CHARLOTTE, NC– Police are searching for Quatoya Renee Morrison who is wanted for two counts of Felony Larceny, Felony Conspiracy, Felony Aid & Abet, Damage to Property and Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device.

On December 13th, Morrison cut off her electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of Freedom Drive.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Quatoya Morrison, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.