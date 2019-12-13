Rising Spotlight: Attorney Clair Campbell; What You Should Know About Vaping

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of vaping related deaths continue to climb across the country. The Center for Disease Control announced Thursday that 52 people have been killed by vaping in 26 states. Clair Campbell with Campbell and Associates joined Rising to discuss the health risks and lawsuits associated with vaping.

Vaping means using an electronic cigarette or other vaping device. According to the CDC, the use of e-cigarettes is unsafe for kids, teens, and young adults. E-cigarettes contain nicotine and often times can contain other harmful substances as well.

