MATTHEWS, N.C. — Weddington has passed every test with flying colors this season. The Warriors are 15-0 and outscoring opponents by an average of 38 points per game.

On Saturday they will hit the field at Carter-Finley Stadium in search of their second straight 3AA state championship.

Their opponent, Lee County is also 15-0.

The game can be viewed on WCCB Charlotte at 7pm. It will also be streamed online, check out the instructions HERE.