Carolina Panthers Are Looking To Start Rookie Quarterback Will Grier In Week 16

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers now going into week 16 are looking to switch gears and start Quarterback Will Grier instead of Kyle Allen, a report stated.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Panthers are expected to give rookie Grier, a third-round pick, the starting position in the game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, December 22.

The #Panthers are expected to start QB Will Grier on Sunday vs. the #Colts, sources say. The team has not yet announced the move or made it official, but this is the direction it’s heading with Kyle Allen heading to the bench. An important evaluation moving forward. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2019

Grier was picked 100th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft pick.

As a quarterback, Grier has an impressive background prior to his professional career.

In high school he was named the Parade All-American Player of the Year and during his college career at West Virginia he ended his senior season by finishing fourth place in votes for the Heisman Trophy, a Panthers news release stated.

“Will’s been outstanding. He’s preparing every week like he’s going to play,” quarterbacks coach Scott Turner said in a Panthers news release. “Obviously, he’s got to be ready, he’s one play away from going in and having to play. I think if something God forbid ever happened, then he’d be ready to go and play well.”

Grier would be replacing Allen as the starting quarterback if he is to start in Sunday’s game.

Allen has been the starting quarterback for the Panthers ever since Week 2 of the season when Cam Newton suffered from an injury and was later put on injured reserve.

Currently the Panthers are on a six game losing streak.

The Panthers are now fourth in the NFC South with a 5-9 record after losing a close game with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, December 5.

The Carolina Panthers have not yet confirmed that Will Grier will be starting on Sunday’s game against the Colts.