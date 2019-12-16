Hallmark Reverses Decision To Pull Same-Sex Ads

After widespread backlash, Hallmark says it will bring back a wedding planning ad featuring a same-sex couple. Hallmark pulled the commercial last week after a conservative group called ‘one million moms’ complained about the Zola ad showing two brides kissing at the altar.

The hashtag “boycott Hallmark channel” quickly spread Twitter in the wake of Hallmark’s decision to pull the ads. Many celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres criticized the decision… Ellen tweeted, “Isn’t it almost 2020, what’re you thinking?”

Hallmark CEO Mike Perry said in a statement “we are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused”