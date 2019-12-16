Heavy Rainfall Causes Union County’s Sewer System To Overflow

MONROE, N.C. — Union County was subject to two sanitary overflows from their sewer system over the weekend due to heavy rainfall in the area.

The sanitary sewer overflows were caused as a result of flooding conditions.

The flooding from the storm water entered the sewer system causing issues in two areas.

The sewer overflows occurred off of Sardis Church Road near Indian Trail and off of Waxhaw-Marvin Road in Waxhaw, a press release said.

The overflow located in Indian Trail started around 8 a.m. on December 13 and ended at 7:56 a.m. on December 14.

According to the release, in Waxhaw the overflow started around 3:50 p.m. on December 13 and ended the same day at 5:30 p.m.

For both locations the overflow amount a combined total of 64,415 gallons, a Union County Public Works release reported.

Prior to the overflow it was reported that all equipment was working properly.

The overflows was not at a magnitude that would cause any immediate danger to the health of the citizens in the county as well as the environment.