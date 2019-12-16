Text2Win Pre-screening Passes To See “Little Women” TONIGHT!

Text “SISTERS” to 31403 for your chance to win an admit-2 pre-screening pass to see “Little Women” TONIGHT – December 16th at 7 PM at Regal Phillips Place, Charlotte. The first 15 people to reply with the keyword will each get a pass using a code redeemable on SonyScreenings.com. The contest closes at 4 PM. “Little Women” comes to theaters Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on her own terms — is both timeless and timely. Portraying Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth March, the film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, with Timothée Chalamet as their neighbor Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee, and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

Little Women: The Next Level Pre-screening Text Contest Official Rules

December 13th, 2019

15 Winners: Fifteen winners will receive an admit-2 pass to see an advanced screening of “Little Women” on Monday, December 16th at 7 PM at Regal Phillips Place, Charlotte, NC (ARV $0).

HOW TO WIN: No purchase necessary. Viewers must text the keyword SISTERS to 31403 by 4 PM Monday, December 16th, 2019. The first 15 people to respond with the keyword will be sent a confirmation text detailing how to claim the prize. No prizes will be mailed. Do not come to the station unless instructed to do so.

Deadline for entries is 4 PM Monday, December 16th, 2019.

One entry per person; any duplicate entries will be disqualified.

Entrants will be prompted to join the WCCB Text Club if they’re not already a member.

Users can opt-out of the WCCB Text Club by texting STOP to 31403 at any time.

Passes will be fulfilled by SonyScreenings.com.

A pass to the pre-screening does not guarantee entry. Seats are filled on a first-come, first-served basis, so arriving early is recommended to avoid disappointment. Mobile phones may not be permitted into the pre-screening. Passes are non-transferable.

ELIGIBILITY: No purchase necessary. To win, you must be 18 years or older and a legal resident of North or South Carolina. No employee of Columbia Pictures, Allied Global Marketing and their affiliated artists and promoters (“Sponsor”) or WCCB-TV (“Station”), their affiliated companies, his or her spouse, or immediate family members and/or those living in the same household of each shall be eligible to win. Immediate family members include, but are not necessarily limited to, parents, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. Employees, or relatives of employees, of any television or radio station in the Charlotte Nielsen DMA or Charlotte Arbitron ADI are not eligible to win. Additionally, Station reserves the right to disqualify any other person from participation in the Contest where such participation would, in the sole opinion of Station, compromise or give the appearance of compromising the integrity of the Contest. No person shall be eligible to win any contest conducted by the Station more than one time in any sixty-day period.

No responsibility is assumed by WCCB, their respective subsidiaries, parents, partners, or other providers for lost, late, misdirected, or illegible entries or for any computer, online, telephone or technical malfunctions that may occur.

Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies. Autodialed marketing messages will be sent to the mobile number provided at opt-in. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Terms and conditions and privacy policy: wccbcharlotte.com.

MISCELLANEOUS:

1) The winner’s consent to the use of their name, likeness and/or voice without further compensation for Station’s or Sponsor’s advertising, public relations and promotions purposes. By entering Contest, the winner gives Station and Sponsor full rights in perpetuity to broadcast, or distribute their name, likeness and/or voice, in any edited, distorted or altered form executed by Station, in any media including but not limited to broadcast television, radio and the internet, without any further compensation.

2) Station and Sponsor accepts no responsibility or liability for loss or damage due, in whole or in part, to the awarding, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of prize or from participation in the Contest. Winner releases Station and Sponsor, their affiliated companies and employees from any and all liability and claims.

3) Message and data rates may apply. Message frequency varies. Autodialed marketing messages will be sent to the mobile number provided at opt-in. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to cancel. Terms and conditions and privacy policy: wccbcharlotte.com.

4) Prize is non-transferable and non-assignable. Prize can not be substituted for cash value. Station’s decision with regard to all matters relating to Contest, including those matters not specifically addressed in these rules, shall be final. Prize not claimed in accordance with these rules will be forfeited and another winner will be selected by another random drawing.

5) Apple is not a sponsor or involved in the activity of the contest in any manner.

6) Winners will be notified by text no later than 5 PM Monday, December 16th, 2019. Winners must follow the details in the confirmation text to claim the prize. Prize must be claimed during business hours by 5 PM Monday, December 16th. Failure to claim by this time may result in forfeiture of the prize. No prizes will be mailed. Do not come to the station unless instructed to do so.

One Television Place

Charlotte, NC 28205

704-372-1800

Hours: M-F 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM