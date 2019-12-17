CLT Council Member Explains Why MLS Deal Has So Far Only Been Discussed In Private

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It was announced Tuesday morning, and the fanfare built all day. Charlotte is getting a Major League Soccer team, slated to start playing games here in 2021 at Bank of America Stadium. The old Eastland Mall site will likely be used as the practice facility and headquarters. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper now also owns the soccer team, which is still unnamed. The city basically made some head-nod agreements to get the team here, but nothing is set in stone, financially-speaking.

Here’s some of what was said during Tuesday’s announcement:

“We’re the hot city. Screw that other city,” said Tepper, about Atlanta.

“This usually doesn’t happen this fast,” said Tepper, drawing questions from some that perhaps the city was too eager in its negotiations with MLS.

“I do have another practice facility that I’m building down the road somewhere. And it might be operationally cheaper for me to be down there. But I think I have a responsibility to this community to try and do something there. And if we can partner up with the city to do it, that’s great,” Tepper invoked the new Panthers practice facility and headquarters in South Carolina, hinting about his negotiation strategy with Charlotte city leaders.

“We’re going to have development plans for Eastland (mall site). We’ll have the development plans for the entertainment district and then we’ll talk about how to invest that money. That money stays with us until those plans are complete,” says Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

It’s a big win for city leaders, and David Tepper, but we want to know: do you care about soccer in Charlotte?

This episode’s panel features:

Fox Sports Charlotte radio host and comedian QCB

Charlotte City Councilman Larken Egleston

Queen City Nerve Editor-In-Chief Ryan Pitkin

WCCB News @ Ten anchor Drew Bollea