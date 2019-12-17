Major League Soccer Fans Celebrating Throughout The Queen City

CHARLOTTE, NC.– Major League Soccer fans were celebrating throughout the Queen City Tuesday night. MLS has officially named Charlotte as the 30th club.

“This is just a once in a generation type thing,” says one fan.

Panther’s owner, and now MLS team owner, David Tepper made his rounds at the packed Brewers at 4001 Yancey. Fans got their first taste of MLS in the QC during a party.

“What’s the biggest thing about all of this, and it’s community,” says another MLS fan.

Mayor Vi Lyles sent a letter to the league last month detailing $110 million dollars in hospitality funds, but Tuesday she says nothing has been finalized.

Some think the city needs to prioritize other causes like affordable housing, arts and parks.

“We hope that going forward, city council will be considerate of other institutions that are deserving of tax payer funds,” says Myers Park resident Scott Bryan.

Meanwhile, MLS Commissioner Don Garber says now the real work begins.

“They’ve got to build an organization they’ve got to hire the right people, they’ve got to start selling tickets and marketing the concept overall, they have to pick a team name and a brand,” says Garber.

The team has already started season ticket deposits. The team also needs a name and color scheme before it hits the field in just 14 months.