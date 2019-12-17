UNC Charlotte Will Open An Elementary School In 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte is planning to open Niner University Elementary (NUE) school in August 2020.

The new public elementary school will be developed and operated by education experts at the university at the former Amay James Pre-K Center.

NUE is the sixth school across the state created in response to the North Carolina General Assembly’s UNC Laboratory School Initiative, a press release from UNC Charlotte said.

Other schools in the UNC system who have already started this initiative are East Carolina University, Western Carolina University, Appalachian State University, UNC Greensboro and UNC Wilmington.

The program was created to provide enhanced educational programming to students in low-performing schools.

NUE’s learning environment will incorporate literacy across all subjects. Teachers will help to engage students in innovative ways and early learning will focus on helping students read proficiently by third grade as well as other crucial benchmarks for future academic success.

In the first year of operation the school will serve 150 students in grades K-2 and will add an additional grade level each year through 2024, the release stated.

At capacity the school will be able to serve 300 students for grades K-5.

NUE will be operated by UNC Charlotte but will receive supportive services from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools which include transportation and meals for the students.

“We’ve spent the last year refining an already strong academic program and plan of support for our students and families,” Pamela Broome, principal of NUE said in the release. “We are thrilled to open Niner University Elementary at Amay James and look forward to working with and in this historic Charlotte community.”

The school will focus on the student not only in the classroom but outside as well by having a “whole child” focus, the release said.

NUE is developing a school-based mental health program, too, and plans to offer resources, including play therapy.

Additionally the program will provide continued training for faculty, staff and students for Cato College of Education. Select university students from the college will also spend their junior year at the school, which will offer extensive opportunities to observe and practice what they have learned.

Parents and caregivers can learn more about NUE and apply for their young children to attend at the school’s website, HERE.