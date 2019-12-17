Wilson’s World: It’s Distribution Day for the 2019 Salvation Army Angel Tree

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson was at the distribution center for the Subway Salvation Army Angel Tree this morning where the room was filled from wall to wall with gifts for area children. Volunteers with the Salvation Army were busy getting ready for the families to come in later this morning to pick up their gifts.

Thanks to the wonderful people in and around Charlotte who chose an Angel, helped WCCB stuff the truck and opened their hearts and wallets, this year’s Subway Salvation Army Angel Tree was a great success.

The great people from Acosta Heating & Cooling not only partnered with the Salvation Army to get the Angel Tree up and running and also worked with Wilson on his Stuff the Truck event, but today they also donated a large check to the Angel Tree.

A big thanks to all of the partners helping WCCB make the Subway/Salvation Army Angel Tree such a success; including Two Men and a Truck, Acosta Heating & Cooling and of course Subway.

Be sure to follow Wilson's World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.com.