Carolina Panthers’ QB Cam Newton And Bojangles’ Feed 200 Men’s Shelter Guests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton partnered with Bojangles’ to serve a delicious hot meal to neighbors at the Men’s Shelter.

Newton also distributed a gift pack including a $20 Bojangles’ gift card to more than 200 Shelter guests from Bojangles’ festive holiday boxes.

“There was no better way to get in the holiday spirit than by joining forces with Santa Cam to serve our neighbors at the Men’s Shelter a meal packed with our real deal Southern flavor,” says Bojangles’ Senior Director of Corporate Communication Brian Little.