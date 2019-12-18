NYPD: Teen Staged Her Own Kidnapping

A 16 year old girl allegedly kidnapped while walking with her mother is safe… but investigators now say it was all a hoax. New York Police put out an Amber Alert yesterday morning for Karol Sanchez. Surveillance video captured her abduction Monday night when four men in a car pulled up, grabbed her off the street, and sped away with her in the vehicle.

The teen was later found int he Bronx and police began questioning her. The teen admitted to staging the incident in an attempt to get away from her overprotective mother.