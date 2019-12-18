Wilson’s World: A Visit to CMPD Animal Care & Control and the Big Announcement of an Upcoming Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – While visiting CMPD Animal Care & Control this morning, not only did Wilson have some big news about an event coming up, but he also revealed his final…and best…festive holiday sweater. And his own rescue pup, George Harrison, seemed to like it.

In April Wilson and George will be partnering up with CMPD Animal Care & Control with their first George’s Rescue Reunion. The event will be held on Saturday, April 18th at C3Lab will included vendors, games, food and more. Everyone is invited to bring their rescue dog and enjoy the fun. The event will benefit CMPD AC&C.

During the month of December CMPD AC&C is saying to ‘Give Them a Wonderful Life’ by adopting a pet this month. We were introduced to some wonder dogs, puppies, cats and kittens who were all looking for a forever home. It seems that George just might be a cat person.

Be sure to keep following Wilson to learn more about George’s Rescue Reunion. And remember…adopt, don’t shop!

