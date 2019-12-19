Charcuterie Board Toy For Kids Called “Too Snooty”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Who knew some plastic cheese and salami could stir up so many emotions? The new Fisher-Price toy has people talking. The company has created a charcuterie board for preschoolers. Complete with fake marble plates and a cutting board, children ages three and up can enjoy salami, cheese, grapes and crackers.

The messy tots will also have real cloth napkins that read “Let it brie…” and, “You’re grape.” The 15 piece set is currently selling for $19.99 on Amazon. While some say it’s too snooty and hipster, others say they would have liked this as kids, or even now.

Our question of the night: is the toy too fancy for toddlers, or totally fun?

This episode’s panel features:

WCCB News Edge Contributor Ashley Anderson

V101.9 radio host and founder and executive director of Girl Talk Foundation Janine Davis

Fox Sports Charlotte radio host and comedian QCB