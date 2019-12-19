Charlotte Rescue Mission Seeking Ham Donations To Feed Hundreds For Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Rescue Mission will open their doors on Christmas Day to hundreds who will be seeking a hot meal and comfort.

This Christmas tradition is continued this holiday season with a ham meal.

“With the addition of ham to our holiday meal, we want to give our guests even more delicious food to enjoy this Christmas,” Rev. Tony Marciano, president and CEO of Charlotte Rescue Mission said in press release. “We hope to spread the true joy of Christmas to everyone who walks through our doors.”

To feed all of the expected guests for the dinner the Charlotte Rescue Mission is in need of 50 spiral hams.

The 10 to 12 pound hams can be dropped off from now to December 24, 2019 at Charlotte Rescue Mission at the Rebound Campus located at 907 West 1st Street.

In addition to ham donations the Charlotte Rescue Mission will also be accepting other goods as well for their community meal which was expressed via Facebook.