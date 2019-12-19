Edge On The Clock: Ex Beauty Queen Pleads Guilty To Sending Sexual Pictures To Teen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former Miss Kentucky who worked as a teacher in West Virginia has admitted to swapping sexual photos with a 15-year-old student. 29-year-old Ramsey BethAnn Bearse pleaded guilty this week. She says she meant to send a picture to her husband but accidentally sent it to her student. She says the teen then asked for more pictures, so she continued because she was afraid to not appease him.

Plus, Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa and Joe Guidice separate. And, as soon as you see this elementary school science project, you’re going to want to wash your hands with soap and water.