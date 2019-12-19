Maddox Ritch’s Mother Shares Her Painful Story

CHARLOTTE, NC. — More than a year after the disappearance and drowning death of a little boy, his mother shares her painful story. The search for Maddox Ritch captivated the Charlotte area for days.

“Maddox was just the greatest gift I could ever ask for. He was my reason for living. He’s what kept me going and now that he’s not here I have my moments, and I have to pray to God to get me through those moments,” says Maddox’s mother Carrie Ritch.

Maddox was walking with his father and another adult at Rankin Lake Park when he ran ahead of them. That’s the last time he was seen alive.

His disappearance in September of 2018 led to a tireless search.

“There were so many mixed emotions. Wondering where he could be, hoping that maybe he was hiding in the woods. I didn’t know.”

A six-day search, ending in a tragic discovery. Search crews found Maddox’s body in Long Creek on September 28th, 2018 about a mile from where he disappeared. An autopsy report shows he accidentally drowned.

Carrie is focusing on moving forward.

“I know what keeps me going is that knowing I’m going to see my son again one day.”