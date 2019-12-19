Study: Most Parents Want A Device Free Holiday

It’s no secret people are obsessed with their smartphones. But according to a new survey, four in five parents would be willing to go on a “digital detox” to be more present with their families this holiday season.

The study found 86% of parents have had their child complain they spend too much time on their phone. In face, more than half say they’ve missed out on an activity or bonding experience with their kids because they were too wrapped up in their device.