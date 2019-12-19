Wilson’s World: Last Minute Holiday Shopping at Johnny Fly Co. in NoDa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There are only 6 shopping days until Christmas and if you are still looking for that special gift for that special person on your list, then Wilson has just the place… the Johnny Fly Co. flagship store in NoDa.

Johnny Fly Co. is well known for their eco-friendly and sustainable one-of-a-kind chemical free leather bags and items and wooden eyewear and accessories. Customers can visit the store where they can try on their custom eyewear to make sure that they fit exactly as they want.

Johnny Fly Co. is located at 519 E 36th Street in NoDa you can also go online at johnnyflyco.com to find out all the locations where you can purchase Johnny Fly Co items, or call them at 704-910-0057.

