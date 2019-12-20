Caldwell County Officials Say Suspect Who Allegedly Shot At Officers Died Following Standoff

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Officials in Caldwell County say a suspect who opened fire on officers following a traffic stop in Caldwell is dead.

According to authorities, 28-year-old Kentrey Witherspoon died following a standoff at Kincaid Plant 6 in Lenoir, North Carolina.

Witherspoon was initially stopped by a Hudson Police officer early Thursday morning. A Caldwell County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to assist, before Witherspoon began firing a weapon at officers. No law enforcement personnel were injured during the shooting.

A State Trooper located Witherspoon, who then ran to Kincaid Plant 6. The plant was evacuated by authorities.

Officials say there was a “lengthy period of negotiations” before U.S. Marshals engaged Witherspoon and he was pronounced dead.

No further details were provided.