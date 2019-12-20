Edge On The Clock: First Trailer Drops For Aretha Franklin Biopic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The first trailer has dropped for the Aretha Franklin biopic, “Respect,” starring Jennifer Hudson. Hudson looks and sounds so much like Franklin, it is amazing. The movie is due in theaters in October 2020. Franklin hand-picked Hudson to play her. No pressure!

Plus, model Ashley Graham poses for her last photo shoot of the year. Her husband took the photos of the nude mom-to-be. The couple’s first child, a boy, is due in January.

And, Mariah Carey’s new music video for her 1994 mega hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was released on YouTube Thursday night and less than 24 hours later, had already been viewed 3 million times.