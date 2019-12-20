Edge On The Clock: Marc Anthony’s $7M Yacht Burns And Capsizes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Marc Anthony’s $7 million yacht looks like a total loss after it caught fire Wednesday night in Miami. No one was on board. The boat was docked when it went up in flames. TMZ says the boat had five cabins, and slept up to 12 people. It also had a BBQ, satellite tv, jacuzzi and multiple jet ski docking stations. No word yet on what started the fire, and no comment from Anthony.

Plus, a sheriff’s deputy in Wisconsin accused of looking at online obituaries to find out when grieving families would be at funerals, and burglarizing their homes.

And, Kim Kardashian is accused of again of using blackface in a recent magazine photo shoot. But she reportedly has an explanation for why her skin appears darker.