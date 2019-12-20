Increasing Clouds Saturday, Wet Finish To The Weekend

Mostly quiet conditions are expected overnight under gradually increasing clouds, lows in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds will thicken Sunday with rain developing late, highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. On and off periods of rain will linger into Monday before dry conditions return for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will be unusually warm for late December with highs in the 60s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, not quite as cold. Low 32°. Light wind.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, near normal temperatures. High 50°. Light wind.

Saturday Night: Cloudy skies, a cool night. Low 36°. Light wind.

Sunday: Cloudy skies, periods of rain developing late. High 50°. Light wind.