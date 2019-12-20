Russian Ballet Refuses To Stop Using Blackface

Misty Copeland is calling out a famed Russian Ballet Company for the use of performers in blackface. Earlier this month, the history-making ballerina, shared this Instagram photo showing two young dancers wearing blackface.

According to CNN, the ballerinas are performing in a ballet that is set in India. Copeland, the first black principal dancer with the American Ballet Theater has been vocal about the racial inequalities within ballet and the negative comments she’s experienced.

The director of the Russian theater responded to the blackface criticism saying that the ballet has been performed the same way for many years and that the theater will not be included in such a discussion.

Some defended the production saying, Copeland is taking an American problem and trying to apply it to Russia.