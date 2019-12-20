Steph Curry’s Agent Says Naked Pics Leaked Online Are “Absolutely Not Him”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Steph Curry’s agent has told the Daily Mail sports news editor that the nude pics, supposedly of Curry, that were leaked online Friday morning are “absolutely not him.”

The pictures were first posted to Twitter. One photo does appear to look like Curry, being photographed in a locker room without his knowledge, and wrapped in a towel. The others are random close-ups of a male body that could be anyone. In one of those pictures, the guy is wearing Washington Redskins boxers, and we know Curry is a Carolina Panthers fan.

Steph’s wife, Ayesha Curry, and he, have (sort of) commented about the scandal on their IG stories. She first posted a picture of a can of tea, saying she prefers the eggplant flavor, and then #HailToTheRedskins.

Steph then posted that Ayesha’s IG story had him laughing and that there are “so many clowns out here.”

Our question of the night: do you believe Steph?

