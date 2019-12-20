Wilson’s World: A Pre-Holiday Visit to Classroom Central

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There is always something going on at Classroom Central. Wilson stopped by today to visit and talk with some of the volunteers from Atrium Health that are working at the store organizing donated books.

Employees with Domtar Paper were also on hand to help organize the books that will be given to teachers to send home with their students to get the kids reading. Domtar Paper is a major partner with Classroom Central.

The mission of Classroom Central is to give students who live in poverty the school supplies they need to succeed in the classroom. Classroom Central covers schools in Charlotte Mecklenburg, Gaston, Iredell/Statesville, Union, the City of Kannapolis, and Lancaster, SC. To find out more about Classroom Central and how you can help go to their website at classroomcentral.org.

Even though we are halfway through the school year, teachers are always in need of supplies. Donation hours are Monday – Thursday 8am until noon. If you can’t make it by during those hours, give them a call (704-377-1740) and they will schedule a time for you to come drop your items off.

Domtar Paper, headquartered in Fort Mill, S.C., designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide variety of pulp, paper and personal care products from copy paper to baby diapers. They have been partnering with Classroom Central for over 10 years helping get books and supplies to teachers and their students.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.