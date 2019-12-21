Police Investigating Homicide Early Saturday Morning

CHARLOTTE, NC – Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation on Capricorn Lane early Saturday morning.

Police dispatchers say they heard what appeared to be arguments and shots fired during a 911 call and dispatched officers to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim identified as William Johnston, 43, with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Homicide detectives say they currently have all parties involved being interviewed and are not looking for anyone else involved with the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.