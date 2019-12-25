70s in Play to End Holiday Week

If you had dreams of a white Christmas this year, keep dreaming. As we close out the holiday week, temperatures will skyrocket to 15-20° above normal this time of year. We typically see highs in the lower 50s as we wrap up the year, but Thursday’s highs will end up in the mid-to-upper 60s. The 70s will even be in play for areas south of the Queen City. Overnight lows will be a bit closer to normal, dipping down into the 30s and 40s. Looking ahead, expect clouds to build into the weekend ahead of a rainy Sunday and a big cooldown heading into the final days of the decade.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Chilly. Low: 34°. Wind: Light.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Warm. High: 68°. Wind: Light.

Thursday Night: Clouds return. Low: 40°. Wind: Light.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 64°. Wind: Light.