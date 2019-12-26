CHARLOTTE, NC. — The day after Christmas has shoppers everywhere rushing to malls to snag more deals and return those unwanted holiday gifts. The majority of shoppers are likely to spend more this year between Christmas and New Year’s compared to last year.

There was a sea of shoppers at Charlotte Premium Outlets.

“It’s a tradition of ours. It’s that Black Friday after Thanksgiving and then after Christmas, we just automatically go to the stores,” says shopper Gina Allen.

Some shoppers were snagging some sales, others were making returns.

“Returning our daughter’s shoes. Christmas shoes” says another shopper.

According to the National Retail Federation, about 70% of shoppers are likely to spend the week after Christmas. With half taking advantage of after Christmas sales and promotions.

The Better Business Bureau says before you go:

-Know the store policies.

-Get the details on a product’s warranty.

-Keep your receipt and packaging.

-Bring your ID.

-Make returns in a timely fashion.

According to Mastercard, even more shoppers turned to online shopping, with e-commerce sales rising 18.8%