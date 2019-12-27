Mild Weekend, Sunday Rain

Another warm day is on tap after dealing with a little bit of morning fog. Highs today will reach the low to mid-60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. This mild stretch will take us into the weekend. Rain chances will remain slim until Sunday. A cold front will make its way through the region bringing on the chance for rain and showers into Monday morning. Still warm for the start of Monday, but temps will be dropping through the day. NYE will give us a nice mostly sunny end to the decade, but a chilly night as lows drop to near freezing.

Today: M. Cloudy. High: 64 Wind: Light

Tonight: P. Fog. Low: 45 Wind: Calm

Sat: P. Sunny. High: 65 Wind: Light

Sun: Showers. High: 65 Wind: SW 10-12; G20