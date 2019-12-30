$1M Lottery Ticket Sold At Food Lion In Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Check your tickets! If you played Cash 5 this weekend, you might have hit the jackpot!

Someone gets to start the New Year with a $1,063,165 Cash 5 jackpot. The ticket for Sunday’s drawing was sold at the Food Lion on Shearer Road in Mooresville. The ticket matched all five numbers to win the prize.

The winning numbers are:

2-7-13-34-39

Winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize. The ticket beat odds of one in 962,598 to win the jackpot.

Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers or through Online Play on the lottery’s website. Monday’s jackpot resets to $100,000.

Ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $700 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website. https://www.nclottery.com.