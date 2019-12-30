Man Charged With Murder Following Domestic Dispute In Chesterfield County

On December 29th, deputies with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident on Chatham Lake Lane in Chesterfield County.

Upon arrival, deputies found Lannie Wayne Jacobs to have been shot and deceased from a gunshot wound.

During the course of the investigation, police say it was determined that Michael Winters Hutson shot Jacobs after having a domestic incident with Hutson’s wife.

Hutson was charged with Murder, Use of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and Domestic Violence.