Nice Through Wednesday, Unsettled Late Week

It will be a nice start to the New Year with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s. Clouds will increase Wednesday night with our next chance for rain returning late Thursday and Friday. Highs in the 50s Thursday will warm into the 60s Friday. Conditions will gradually dry out over the weekend with highs in the 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, slightly above average temperatures. High 57°. Light wind.

Wednesday Night: Scattered clouds, another cool night. Low 34°. Light wind.

Thursday: Increasing clouds, rain developing late. High 57°. Light wind.