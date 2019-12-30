Police Searching For Salisbury Breaking And Entering Suspects

1/5

SALISBURY, NC–The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men involved in a breaking and entering that occurred at the Shivam Mini Mart on December 16th.

Authorities say multiple cigarette packs, cartons of cigarettes, and money from a safe were stolen during the robbery.

Detectives obtained images of the two suspects involved but both suspects wore ski masks and gloves, with dark clothing.

Reports say one of the suspects used a metal bar or tool to punch the lock, and enter into the main entrance.

A newer white Dodge Journey, with silver/gray rims was used by the suspects to arrive and transport the stolen goods from the gas station. according to a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kyle Youngo at 704-216-8683 or Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.