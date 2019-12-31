Cindy Crawford & Husband Seen Having Intense Talk Outside Daughter’s NYC Apartment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Here’s the deal: Cindy Crawford’s daughter, 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber, is dating 26-year-old troubled comedian Pete Davidson. Last Thursday, Cindy and her husband, Rande Gerber, were seen on video outside Kaia’s New York City apartment. They’re clearly having an intense conversation. A passerby told the Daily Mail that Gerber was heard saying the person inside the apartment had “scratched eyes” and was “freaking out.” Page Six reports that Davidson then left the apartment, and drove off by himself. Cindy and her husband went back inside. Kaia herself later returned, too.

The worry may have started during Saturday Night Live’s December 21st show, when Davidson addressed the romance and implied he was going back into rehab. Davidson told castmate Colin Jost during the “Weekend Update” segment: “It’s not fair, Colin. You get to date a famous woman and everyone is delighted. When I do it, the world wants to punch me in the throat. What did I do? If I’m the type of guy that your daughter, or mother, is into, then trust me, I am the best case scenario. There are a million guys who look like me, and I’m the only one with a job. It’s, like, me or Tyga.”

Later, Jost asked Davidson what his holiday plans were. Davidson replied, “I’m going on a little ‘vacation.’ You know the kind of vacation where, like, insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces, and you have roommates, but it still costs like 100 grand.

Kaia left New York City with her mom and flew back to Los Angeles this past Saturday. They were spotted in the LAX airport after they landed. Cindy and Rande reportedly hope the relationship between Kaia and Pete will fizzle out.

Our question of the night: when should parents stop intervening in their kids’ lives?

