New American Girl Doll Is 1st American Girl Doll Ever With A Disability

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The latest American Girl Doll is the first American Girl Doll ever with a disability. The doll, named Joss Kendrick, is the 2020 American Girl Doll of the year. The president of American Girl tells USA Today that Joss has congenital hearing loss. She was born deaf in her left ear and can hear a little from her right. The company has already offered dolls that can be fitted with wheelchairs and crutches. But this is the first to have a disability as part of her story.

