Best of Snark: Love Island Nuts, Kardashian Holes, and Lots of Hot Air with Fiancés and the Girls of Jersey Shore
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –
We head back to Love Island looking for nuts…and we found ’em.
We check back in with the Kardashians when Kourtney had a hole in her head and of course, Kim found it.
We found out there is a lot of hot air on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and not just in a balloon.
Speaking of hot air…we went to Washington, D.C. with the girls of Jersey Shore as they were let loose and went on the hunt for the White House.
