Community Calling For Curfew For Teens At Concord Mills Mall

CONCORD, NC. — Thousands of people visit Concord Mills every day. The parking lot of the popular mall became a crime scene over the weekend.

13-year-old Aveanna Propst was shot and killed around 8:30 Saturday night outside Dave and Busters. Police arrested 18-year-old Dontae Black Wednesday morning and charged him with her murder.

Police say Black got into a fight with a 16-year-old boy inside the mall. Black and other teens were asked to leave near the AMC Theatre, where family tells WCCB Aveanna had just seen a movie with friends.

Black and the other teens left through the Dave and Busters entrance. Police say Black pulled out a gun and fired it toward the 16-year-old he had been fighting with, but instead hit two boys and Aveanna. Police say Aveanna and the two boys were not involved in the fight.

WCCB spoke to one woman who works at the mall food court. We asked her if she feels safe working there.

“I mean, I’m OK to work there. I have to have a job. I mean they need to do a little something better keep them all a little bit safer.”

She says they’ve added more security cameras since the shooting. WCCB was not able to confirm that with the mall.

“On the doors now they got security cameras. They got a sign that says we have security cameras,” says the employee.

The community is calling for more security and a curfew for unsupervised teens past six at night. On Nextdoor many people posting in favor of a curfew.

A neighbor started a petition in 2017 after an evacuation due to unsupervised children. The petition has nearly 10,000 signatures. People still continue to sign it.

SouthPark Mall has a Youth Escort Policy on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 pm until close. Visitors under 18 are required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years or older on Friday and Saturday nights after 6 pm.