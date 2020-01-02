Car ownership costs: How to cut them for your new year

Owning a car isn’t cheap. There are a lot of costs involved with car ownership; you need to take into consideration things like fuel costs, insurance premiums, maintenance needs, monthly payments, interest, and more. It can all add up pretty quickly and put a strain on your budget. However, there are ways to trim your car ownership costs and Toyota of N Charlotte is here to help you figure them out!

Make sure the car you choose meets your car ownership budget

Our first tip? Make sure you can afford the car you’ve chosen BEFORE you buy it. Figure out your monthly payments, of course, but also factor in things like how much it’ll cost to insure, what its fuel efficiency is like, how much it’ll cost to maintain, and what resale value it’ll hold. Our N Charlotte Toyota sales specialists can help you run the numbers if you’re unsure about things!

Here are a few other things to consider if you’re trying to cut car ownership costs:

Stick to a maintenance schedule. Staying on a car care routine will ensure that your car’s parts last longer and don’t need to be repaired or replaced as often. Make sure you talk to our N Charlotte Toyota service techs about things like oil changes, tire rotations, wheel alignments, coolant checks, battery service, brake service, and tune-ups. We can get you on a routine schedule and remind you when you’re due for service.

Boost your fuel efficiency by emptying out your car. Extra weight means your car uses extra gas, which can make your car ownership costs go up.

Similarly, don’t put the pedal to the metal – heavy acceleration can use more gas and waste fuel. You should also consider using cruise control (when it’s safe to do so) because keeping your car at a constant speed helps regulate fuel consumption.

Condense your trips into fewer outings and think about joining a carpool. Both of these tactics mean less fuel used AND fewer miles on your car, which translates to less frequent service appointments and cheaper car ownership costs.

Shop around for insurance to get the best quotes on premiums and be sure to ask about bundling. Some insurance companies will give you a discount if you bundle car insurance with homeowner’s or renter’s insurance.

Also ask about insurance discounts – sometimes they’re offered for students in high school or college.

Make sure you inform your insurance company about all the safety features on your N Charlotte Toyota. The more safety features a car has, the cheaper it is to insure.

Drive safely and follow road rules. Tickets and citations make insurance costs go up, so do your best to avoid getting them.

Let Toyota of N Charlotte get you on a routine car care schedule to save money

Have questions or think you need to get your car on a routine car care schedule to cut down car ownership costs? Call Toyota of N Charlotte! We’re here seven days a week to help you make it happen. You can reach our helpful experts at (704) 659-2025.

