The Snark: Flirty Dancing, Bad Cats, the Jolly Giant, a Meth Head, and a Busted Urine Test

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -It’s a new year and an all new Snark Report!

Reality shows just get weirder and weirder… Flirty Dancing is no exception.

The movie Cats is losing big bucks…probably no viral videos for these little kitties.

Hey guys, be sure to eat those veggies…and you may be jolly also.

A mom gets more than she bargained for when she bought her daughter a doll from Etsy.

A woman in Kentucky shows up for a drug test and brought a whole new meaning to the term ‘service dog.’

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook.