U-Haul Will Stop Hiring People Who Use Nicotine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you’re a smoker, mark U-Haul off the list of potential employers. The company says it will stop hiring people who use nicotine in 21 states. Those states allow an employer to decline to hire someone based on their nicotine use.

U-Haul will implement the policy February first. The policy won’t apply to current employees. People seeking U-Haul jobs in those states will be questioned about nicotine use. In states where testing is allowed, applicants must consent to submit to nicotine screening to be considered for employment.

The 21 states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington. The Carolinas are not on the list, at least not now. There are laws that protect smokers in both North and South Carolina, and 27 other states plus DC.

Our question of the night: is it ok for companies to not hire nicotine users?

This episode’s panel features:

Fox Sports Charlotte radio host and comedian QCB

WCCB News reporter Alex Elich

WCCB Sports anchor Zach Aldridge